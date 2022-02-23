Germany expects deliveries of Novavax COVID vaccine later this week

Residents queue at a sports hall to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The delivery process for the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is underway and the first contingents will arrive in individual Germany states later this week, a health ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa

