Germany expects deliveries of Novavax COVID vaccine later this week
BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The delivery process for the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is underway and the first contingents will arrive in individual Germany states later this week, a health ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference on Wednesday.
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa
