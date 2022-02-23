Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Germany expects deliveries of Novavax COVID vaccine later this week

1 minute read

Residents queue at a sports hall to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The delivery process for the Novavax (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine is underway and the first contingents will arrive in individual Germany states later this week, a health ministry spokesperson told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska and Miranda Murray Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters