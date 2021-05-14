Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGermany plans to classify Britain a coronavirus risk area - sources

A man takes part in surge testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Germany plans to classify Britain as a coronavirus risk region due to the emergence there of a highly infectious variant first detected in India, government sources said on Friday.

A final decision could be made as early as Friday, the sources said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that his government was anxious about the spread of the B.1.617.2 variant and was not ruling out any measures to tackle a sharp rise in incidence. read more

Britain has delivered one of the world's fastest inoculation campaigns, giving a first shot to almost 70% of adults and a second to 36%, helping to reduce infection rates and deaths.

It is considering accelerating vaccinations in areas where the India variant has been found. read more

