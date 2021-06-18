Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list

1 minute read

Travellers line up at a check-in counter of the Cologne-Bonn Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Cologne, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Germany has removed popular summer holiday destinations France, Greece, Switzerland and parts of Spain from its list of coronavirus risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday.

This means that people entering Germany from these regions will no longer be required to quarantine for ten days.

Belgium, the southern part of Denmark, Estonia, Jordan, Lithuania, three provinces in the Netherlands, Norway, the Palestinian Territories, several regions in Slovenia and St. Lucia were also removed from the risk list.

Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:27 AM UTCAnalysis: Rival treatments may help justify FDA gamble with Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

Data from clinical trials of three experimental Alzheimer's disease drugs expected to start emerging next year could help shed light on whether U.S. regulators were justified in their controversial approval of a Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) treatment without clear evidence that it works.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTaiwan to allow Foxconn's Gou, TSMC to negotiate for vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca must use Britain's plant if needed to meet EU's vaccine commitments - EU lawyer