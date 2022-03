Germany reports record COVID-19 incidence before easing curbs

Health workers treat a patient as Bundeswehr General Mayor Carsten Breuer, head of the COVID-19 emergency task force of the German government (not pictured), visits a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care station in Munich, Germany December 22, 2021. Peter Kneffel/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 198,888 new infections, that is 42,000 higher than a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to more than 17.4 million.

The seven-day incidence rose to a new high of 1,585.4 infections per 1,000 people, up from 1,543.0 the day before. Another 283 people died, bringing the total to 125,873 people.

This week, the government wants to adopt a slimmed-down law that will significantly reduce restrictions around Germany. The existing law expires on Saturday.

The government argues that even though cases are rising, there is no longer a major risk of overloading the health system.

Limited protective measures will still be possible in hotspots with high numbers of infections.

