Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Germany says vaccine rollout on track despite CureVac trial flop

German biotechnology company CureVac's vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is given to a volunteer at the start of a clinical test series in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - A failure of German biotech CureVac (5CV.DE) to meet its efficacy goal in a late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine will not impact the speed of Germany's vaccination rollout, the health ministry said on Thursday.

"The announcement does not have an impact on the speed of our vaccination rollout," a health ministry spokesperson said, declining to comment on the study results.

CureVac said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union. read more

Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Emma Thomasson

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

