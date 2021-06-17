Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Germany says vaccine rollout on track despite CureVac trial flop
BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - A failure of German biotech CureVac (5CV.DE) to meet its efficacy goal in a late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine will not impact the speed of Germany's vaccination rollout, the health ministry said on Thursday.
"The announcement does not have an impact on the speed of our vaccination rollout," a health ministry spokesperson said, declining to comment on the study results.
CureVac said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was only 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union. read more
