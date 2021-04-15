Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany wants to use Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy more broadly

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Germany would like to use Regeneron's (REGN.O) COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a treatment for this disease more broadly but needs to finalize some details on reimbursement, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

"The drug is available in Germany, we need it much more and we want it much more and we are working on rolling it out across the nation," he told a weekly news conference.

