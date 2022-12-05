Germany's FMC appoints Helen Giza as CEO















Dec 5 (Reuters) - German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) (FMEG.DE) said on Monday that Chief Executive Carla Kriwet would step down just two months after taking over and will be replaced by Helen Giza.

Giza will continue to serve as the chief financial officer of FMC until further notice, the company said.

FMC's parent, Fresenius (FREG.DE), had said in October that efforts to stem ballooning costs and ease a staff shortage at FMC would take longer than expected.

Fresenius had added it expected FMC's net income to decline in the high-teens to mid-20s percentage range this year, a wider decline than its previous outlook of a high-teens percentage drop.

Carla Kriwet had taken over as FMC's chief executive on Oct. 1.

