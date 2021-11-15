Germany's Merkel says we need to improve virus origins research
GENEVA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that the world needs to be better prepared to probe the origins of diseases and welcomed the creation of a new World Health Organization advisory group on dangerous pathogens.
"We need to be better equipped when it comes to finding out where diseases and epidemics have originated," she said at a summit organised by the WHO on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the same speech, she also voiced her support for more reliable financing of the U.N. health body and said she supported the creation of an international pandemic treaty.
