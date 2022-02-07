Germany's states prepare to open up despite rising COVID-19 infections

Pharmacist Thomas Stephan vaccinates a man with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on the first day trained pharmacies carry out COVID-19 vaccinations in the 'Europa Apotheke' pharmacy amid the corovavirus disease pandemic in Dusseldorf, Germany, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Several German states are planning to loosen coronavirus restrictions despite rising infections, officials said on Monday, as worries fade about the strain the Omicron variant could put on the health care system.

Germany on Monday reported 95,267 new daily cases, a 22% rise compared with the same day last week. However, the seven-day hospitalisation rate per 100,000 dropped to 5.4, the lowest in more than two months.

Officials of the southern state of Bavaria said on Monday the state was lifting a night-time curfew on restaurants and ease restrictions on sports and cultural events.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Berlin's neighbouring state of Brandenburg is due to decide on Tuesday about easing restrictions in retail, and could allow the unvaccinated to enter some shops with a mask, a spokesperson for the state's government said in a statement.

Other regions, such as Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein announced easing curbs last week. read more

Leaders of the states could discuss loosening rules in their next meeting on Feb. 16, federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Monday, adding that he expected restrictions to be eased well before Easter.

However, Lauterbach cautioned against relaxing measures too quickly, citing Germany's relatively high unvaccinated rate.

"Relaxing to the maximum number of cases now means: I'm pouring oil on the fire," Lauterbach was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper.

A survey by INSA institute published on Sunday showed Germans were divided on the issue. Around 49% of Germans are in favour of easing while 44% are against it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.