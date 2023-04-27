Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline

The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen in Oceanside, California
The logo of Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

April 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales from COVID-19 antiviral Veklury declined more than anticipated.

Sales of the drug decreased by 63% to $573 million for the quarter, well off analysts' estimates of $697.6 million.

The company reported a profit of $1.37 per share excluding items in the quarter ended March 31, compared to analyst expectations of $1.54 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot

