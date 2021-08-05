Gilead says aware of counterfeit HIV medicines being distributed in U.S.

Gilead Sciences biotech company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) said on Thursday it has become aware that tampered and counterfeit versions of its HIV treatments, Biktarvy and Descovy, are in circulation within U.S. drug distribution networks.

Distributors not authorized by Gilead to sell these medicines have sold counterfeits to pharmacies where genuine Gilead bottles have been tampered with a counterfeit foil induction seal or label and contain incorrect tablets, the company said.

Gilead said it is working closely with the FDA, pharmacies, and legal authorities to remove counterfeit and tampered medication from circulation and to prevent future distribution of these medications. (https://bit.ly/2TY6MfR)

