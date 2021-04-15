Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGlobal COVID-19 vaccine supply "incredibly tight", COVAX needs funds - Gavi

Reuters
1 minute read

People mark a container holding doses of the AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that arrived under the COVAX scheme, in Alajuela, on the outskirts of San Jose, Costa Rica April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

The global supply of COVID-19 vaccine is "incredibly tight" and the COVAX dose-sharing facility is unlikely to procure much more supply in 2021 than doses already reserved, the Gavi vaccine alliance ceo Seth Berkley said on Thursday.

"We urgently need commitments of a further $2 billion from donors and $1 billion from countries supported by multilateral development banks. Included in the $2 billion we ask for is $150 million from the private sector," Berkley told an event, referring to a funding target for June.

Stanley Erck, Novavax (NVAX.O) ceo, said that the U.S.-based company had vaccine production capabilities in more than 20 facilities and that it was "well on our way to securing regulatory authorisations around the world".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · April 15, 2021 · 11:58 PM UTCFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease doctor, hopes U.S. regulators will make a quick decision to lift a pause on the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine and get that vaccine "back on track," he said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsStudy finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

A study of more than 3,000 young U.S. Marines found that those without a history of COVID-19 had a five times greater risk of infection than those previously infected, according to findings published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. administers 198.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world