Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Govt to control distribution of GSK/Vir COVID-19 antibody in U.S. - FDA

1 minute read

A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday distribution of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) antibody treatment for COVID-19 would be controlled by the government.

The drug was authorized by the FDA in May but no supply deal was signed at the time with the U.S. government, which is already distributing rival treatments by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N). read more

It was not clear whether a contract had been signed between the government and GSK/Vir. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The drug, sotrovimab, belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, which mimic natural antibodies the body generates to fight off infection.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 9:28 PM UTC

Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19

Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's promising experimental oral antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat moderate COVID-19, a week after Merck said its own trial had succeeded for mild-to-moderate patients.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Govt to control distribution of GSK/Vir COVID-19 antibody in U.S. - FDA
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. administers more than 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC