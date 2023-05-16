Granules India's profit boosted by drug ingredient making business















BENGALURU, May 16 (Reuters) - Granules India (GRAN.NS) reported a 7.8% rise in fourth-quarter profit, spurred by strong growth in its business of making active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for drugs.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 1.20 billion rupees ($14.7 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 1.11 billion rupees a year earlier.

Granules's consolidated revenue from operations rose 16% to 11.96 billion rupees, but a 17% jump in its total expenses ate into the profit growth.

The company's revenue from finished dosages, its largest division, rose 16% year-on-year, but that was easily outpaced by its API segment, its second-biggest, where revenue jumped 48%.

Granules reported a 38% jump in sales of paracetamol, which is both an API and a ready-for-consumption drug it sells only in the European Union.

However, the company's biggest market is the United States, from where it gets 31%. The drugs it sells in the country includes skeletal muscle relaxant methocarbamol, whose sales surged 60% in the quarter.

Last month, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (GLEM.NS) posted a 48% rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth in its mainstay API business.

Granules's shares were down 1.6% after the results. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Sonia Cheema











