GSK chief scientist Barron to leave for U.S. biotech start-up

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Wednesday that Hall Barron will end his position as chief scientific officer in August after less than five years to run a new privately owned start-up biotech company.

Tony Wood will become CSO designate and assume full accountability for Research and Development (R&D) on Aug. 1.

Barron will become a GSK non-executive director on Aug. 1, with additional responsibilities to support R&D, GSK said. He joined GSK in January 2018.

Barron is joining Altos Labs, a new biotech company based in San Francisco, California, focused on the biology of cellular rejuvenation programming with the goal of reversing disease, GSK said.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely

