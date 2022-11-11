GSK to limit U.S. use of ovarian cancer drug to some populations















Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) will limit the use of its ovarian cancer treatment Zejula in the United States, to patients with some particular mutations when being given as a second option to maintain their treatment, following a request from authorities.

The drugmaker said on Friday it would restrict the second-line maintenance indication for Zejula to only patients with harmful, or suspected to be harmful, inherited BRCA mutations, at the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











