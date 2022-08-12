GSK, Sanofi and Haleon shares stabilise after Zantac litigation slump

Zantac heartburn pills are seen in this picture illustration taken October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in GSK (GSK.L), Sanofi (HLN.L) began to stabilise on Friday after the companies said that nothing material had changed regarding U.S. litigation focused on heartburn drug Zantac.

The companies' share prices had fallen sharply this week on investor concern about the litigation over potential cancer-causing impurities that prompted the drug's withdrawal from markets in 2019 and 2020. read more

More than 2,000 Zantac-related legal cases have been filed in the United States, analysts say, with the first trial beginning this month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, the prospect of impending litigation is not new. Among other disclosures, recently listed Haleon had highlighted the risk of such lawsuits in its prospectus.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, has been sold by several companies since the loss of patent exclusivity in the late 1990s, including Pfizer (PFE.N), Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi.

Haleon, spun out as an independent listed company last month, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

GSK, Sanofi, Pfizer and Haleon have lost a combined $39 billion from their market value over the past week in the absence of any other particular catalyst, Barclays analysts wrote on Friday.

Shares in GSK were up 1.6% in early Friday trade, Sanofi was flat and Haleon was down 0.8%. Pfizer, meanwhile, firmed 0.3% in U.S. pre-market trading.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.