GSK says FDA extends review period for experimental drug momelotinib















June 16 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK Plc (GSK.L) on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for its experimental drug momelotinib, which is designed to treat anaemic patients with a type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis.

Momelotinib is not currently approved in any market.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











