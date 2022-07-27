GSK says U.S. FDA approves kidney disease drug for children

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

July 27 (Reuters) - GSK Plc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared its kidney disease drug Benlysta for the treatment of children aged 5 to 17 years.

The clearance makes Benlysta the first treatment approved by the U.S. regulator for children with lupus nephritis, a kind of kidney inflammation.

Lupus nephritis is a complication of an autoimmmune disease called lupus, which could lead to kidney damage and failure.

Benlysta in 2020 received approval in the United States for adult patients with the disease.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.