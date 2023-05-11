GSK to sell 240 mln shares in spin-off firm Haleon

Companies GSK plc Follow

Haleon Plc Follow















May 11 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) announced its intention to sell up to 240 million shares in Haleon (HLN.L) on Thursday, which represents 2.5% of the consumer healthcare group's issued share capital.

GSK, which is the second largest shareholder of London-listed Haleon, said it will sell the stake via a placing of ordinary shares. The offer price will be determined through an accelerated bookbuild offering process, which will commence immediately.

Haleon's shares closed marginally up 0.9% at 342.85 pence on May 11.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.