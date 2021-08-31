Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
GSK, SK Bioscience to test COVID-19 vaccine against AstraZeneca shot

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) and South Korea's SK Bioscience (302440.KS) said on Tuesday the drugmakers have begun a late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to assess immune response when compared with AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) approved shot.

The trial will enrol around 4,000 candidates globally and test SK's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's vaccine booster following positive early-stage data earlier this month.

Results from the GSK-SK study are expected in the first half next year, and the vaccine will be supplied worldwide through the World Health Organization-led vaccine sharing programme COVAX if approved, the companies said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

