Future of Health
GSK, SK Bioscience to test COVID-19 vaccine against AstraZeneca shot
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) and South Korea's SK Bioscience (302440.KS) said on Tuesday the drugmakers have begun a late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate to assess immune response when compared with AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) approved shot.
The trial will enrol around 4,000 candidates globally and test SK's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, GBP510, in combination with GSK's vaccine booster following positive early-stage data earlier this month.
Results from the GSK-SK study are expected in the first half next year, and the vaccine will be supplied worldwide through the World Health Organization-led vaccine sharing programme COVAX if approved, the companies said.
