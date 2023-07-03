GSK-spinoff Haleon exploring sale of Nicotine gum business - Bloomberg News

The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO-The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 3 (Reuters) - Haleon (HLN.L), the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, is exploring the sale of its nicotine gum business as it aims to streamline its business, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The London-listed company is working with an adviser to find potential suitors for its Nicotinell brand of nicotine gum, which could be worth about $800 million in sale, the report said.

Haleon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next