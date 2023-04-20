GSK-spinoff Haleon forecasts 2023 organic revenue growth at top-end of view

The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 20 (Reuters) - Consumer healthcare group Haleon (HLN.L) expects 2023 organic revenue growth towards the upper end of its 4%-6% forecast, it said on Thursday, on strong demand and the restocking of its respiratory health products due to a bad cold and flu season.

The company, the world's biggest standalone consumer health business that sells non-prescription drugs, vitamins and oral care products, kept the rest of its full-year 2023 outlook unchanged.

Haleon was carved out of British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) in July last year.

