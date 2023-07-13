Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon planning job cuts - The Guardian

Companies Haleon Plc Follow

GSK plc Follow

July 13 (Reuters) - Haleon (HLN.L), the world's biggest standalone consumer health business, is planning to cut hundreds of roles in the UK and potentially thousands worldwide, the Guardian reported on Thursday.

The company behind the Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers was spun off from GSK (GSK.L) last year and has more than 24,000 staff globally.

Staff were informed about the redundancies this week in a series of meetings and a consultation process, which started on Wednesday, would close on Aug. 25, the report said.

Those who are laid off are expected to leave Haleon in September, according to the report.

Haleon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Reporting by Anchal Rana and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.