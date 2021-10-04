Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

GSK to supply 10,000 doses of COVID-19 drug to Canada

1 minute read

A GlaxoSmithKline plant is seen in Montrose, Scotland, Britain October 22, 2018. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 4 (Reuters) - London-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) said on Monday it signed a deal to supply 10,000 doses of its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy to the Canadian government.

"With the emergence of variants of concern across the country, in particular the Delta variant, new therapies like sotrovimab are important to treating the disease in its early stages," said Ranya El Masri, head of government affairs and market access for GSK Canada.

The drug, sotrovimab, developed in partnership with Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR.O) was approved by Canada in July to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, above 12 years of age, who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization or death.

The deal allows Canada's provincial and territorial healthcare systems to gain access to sotrovimab from this month and provides an option to the Canadian government to purchase additional doses next year based on its needs, GSK said.

Sotrovimab has also been approved for treating COVID-19 in the United States, Japan and the European Union, among others.

Reporting by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 5:02 PM UTC

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU regulator backs mRNA vaccine booster for people with weak immunity
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Thailand joins Asian nations in rush to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
A year after COVID vaccine waiver proposal, WTO talks are deadlocked