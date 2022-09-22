GSK takes stake in Spero in deal for experimental UTI treatment

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics (SPRO.O) as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections.

GSK will pay Spero $66 million upfront for the antibiotic tebipenem HBr and buy $9 million of Spero shares, the companies said in a joint statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.