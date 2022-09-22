1 minute read
GSK takes stake in Spero in deal for experimental UTI treatment
Sept 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK said on Thursday it would take a stake in Spero Therapeutics (SPRO.O) as part of a licensing agreement for the U.S.-based drug developer's experimental antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections.
GSK will pay Spero $66 million upfront for the antibiotic tebipenem HBr and buy $9 million of Spero shares, the companies said in a joint statement.
Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
