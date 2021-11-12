GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody muscle injection as effective as intravenous shot

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's GSK (GSK.L) and partner Vir (VIR.O) said on Friday their antibody-based COVID-19 therapy met the primary goal of a late-state study assessing intramuscular administration of the drug as a treatment for the illness in its early stages.

The study showed the treatment, sotrovimab, when injected into the muscle was as good as when given intravenously for early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk, non-hospitalised adults and adolescents.

The results open up possibilities for making the treatment available more widely.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

