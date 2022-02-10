GSK-Vir therapy retains neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Feb 10 (Reuters) - An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) retains neutralising activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing pre-clinical data.

The monoclonal antibody therapy, sotrovimab, is currently authorized for emergency use in the United States. The companies are sharing the latest data with global regulatory authorities, Vir said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.