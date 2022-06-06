GSK's measles prevention vaccine gets U.S. approval

GSK logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 6 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) said on Monday its vaccine, Priorix, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of measles, mumps and rubella for those aged one year and above.

"We're proud to make Priorix available in the U.S. for the first time, adding a choice for providers to help protect patients against these highly-contagious diseases," GSK Head of U.S. Vaccines Judy Stewart said.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.