Guinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt

CONAKRY, June 29 (Reuters) - Guinea has culled around 200,000 poultry at risk of being contaminated with the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, Minister of Agriculture Mamoudou Nagnalen Barry said on Wednesday.

The West African country reported its first six outbreaks of bird flu on June 7 that killed a total of 120,478 poultry. read more

"Our concern is to prevent it spreading to areas where the epidemic has not yet been declared," Barry said.

The current outbreaks have been contained at around 50 and 100 kilometers from the capital Conakry, in the Coyah and Forecariah prefectures, he added.

