Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsGuinea receives purchase of 300,000 Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

A box with China's SINOVAC vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen during the mass vaccination program for the elderly people at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Guinea received on Sunday a shipment of 300,000 Sinovac (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China and is also set to receive a donation of 200,000 Sinopharm shots, Guinean Foreign Minister Ibrahima Khalil Kaba said.

Kaba gave no further details on the Sinopharm donation.

Guinea is reporting 93 new coronavirus infections on average each day, 59% of the peak in March. There have been 21,460 infections and 138 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

The West African country has administered at least 109,296 doses of COVID vaccines so far, according to government data compiled by Reuters.

Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 0.4% of the country's population.

The World Health Organization will decide late this month or in May on emergency use listings for COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac following an extended review, a WHO European region official said on Thursday. read more

