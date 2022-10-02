Haiti confirms case of cholera and is investigating suspect cases















Oct 2 (Reuters) - Haitian authorities confirmed one case of cholera and are reviewing several suspected cases, its Health Ministry said on Sunday, two years after the country emerged from a massive cholera outbreak that has been blamed on a United Nations peacekeeping force sent to the Caribbean country.

A new bout of cholera would be devastating for Haiti, where economic activity has ground to a halt due to blockade by armed gangs that has prevented fuel distribution, leading to critical shortages that have shuttered businesses and many hospitals.

Reporting by Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; editing by Grant McCool











