HCA forecasts weak 2023 profit as slow recovery in non-urgent surgeries bites

Companies HCA Healthcare Inc Follow















Jan 27 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA.N) on Friday forecast lower-than-expected profit for this year after a weak fourth quarter due to staff shortages and a slow recovery in non-urgent procedures, sending the hospital operator's shares down about 6%.

A prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a nationwide shortage of healthcare staff, which has kept hospital operators from resuming high-margin elective procedures at full pace.

HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States and the first to report its quarterly earnings, cited impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation for its disappointing annual profit forecast.

People, hit by inflation, are likely to avoid going in for non-urgent medical procedures until the situation improves.

HCA forecast its 2023 adjusted profit in the range of $16.40 to $17.60 per share, compared with analysts' average expectation of $18.23, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

In the fourth quarter, which saw the "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), HCA recorded a 5.7% increase in equivalent admission to 931,990, but surgery volumes were largely flat compared to a year earlier.

Excluding one-off items, HCA reported a profit of $4.64 per share, below analysts' average estimate of $4.78 per share.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.