Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

A box of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is seen in a general practice facility, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Canada’s health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.

The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

