Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Health Canada extends shelf life of some AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots
Canada’s health regulator said Saturday it has extended the expiry dates of two lots of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine by 30 days to ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory.
The approval to extend the shelf life of the vaccines to July 1 from May 31 was supported by scientific evidence, Health Canada said in a statement.
(Story refiles to remove extraneous word ‘the’ from paragraph one)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.