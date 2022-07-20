1 minute read
Health insurer Elevance profit slips 8% on higher costs
July 20 (Reuters) - Health insurer Elevance Health Inc (ELV.N) reported an about 8% decline in quarterly profit due to higher costs.
Net profit for the company, which was previously known as Anthem, fell to $1.65 billion, or $6.79 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.79 billion, or $7.25 per share, a year earlier.
Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
