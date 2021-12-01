Sanofi to buy Origimm Biotechnology for acne vaccine candidate

The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Wednesday it would buy Austrian group Origimm Biotechnology, a move that will add a potential first-in-class vaccine candidate to treat acne to its pipeline.

Sanofi excepts to close the deal this month, it said in a statement, without divulging any financial details.

"The acquisition of Origimm further broadens our vaccines research and development pipeline, with a first vaccine candidate against acne, a high medical need for millions of teenagers and adults," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

In September, Sanofi dropped its plans for its own mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech-Pfizer (22UAy.DE), (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) in using the technology to fight the pandemic.

The group will instead focus on efforts with British partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) to bring another COVID-19 vaccine candidate to market based on the more conventional protein-based approach, where mass trials are ongoing. read more

Earlier this year, Sanofi said it would buy two U.S. biotechs, Kadmon Holdings and Translate Bio for $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. read more

The group that raised it 2021 profit guidance again in October-end remains under pressure to revive its drug pipeline and is also eager to overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tom Hogue and Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.