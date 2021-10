A health worker prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus amid a rise in the rate of inoculations among Palestinians, in Gaza City, August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Friday data suggests that reported cases of rare heart inflammation were higher after Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots (PFE.N), .

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.