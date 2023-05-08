Helene von Roeder to become new Merck CFO

[1/2] Signage is seen at the Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S., November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo















May 8 (Reuters) - Merck (MRCG.DE) has appointed Helene von Roeder as the new chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board after Marcus Kuhnert has decided to step down, the German drugmaker announced on Monday.

The changes would become effective from July 1, the company added.

German real estate company Vonovia (VNAn.DE) announced this month that von Roeder would be leaving its management board at her own request as of July 1.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov











