H&H working with FDA to up U.S. baby formula supplies

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd (1112.HK) is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval to send more infant formula supplies to the United States, a top executive said.

Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) in February recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, creating one of the most urgent baby food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

H&H, China's fourth-biggest and the world's tenth-largest infant formula supplier, has joined European rivals in stepping up shipments to address the shortage, according to Chief Strategy & Operations Officer Akash Bedi.

The maker of infant formula Biostime is "urgently working to provide assistance and is in the process of shipping infant formula from France and Australia to the U.S. to respond to the crisis," Bedi said in an emailed statement.

"H&H is working closely with the FDA and other government bodies to gain approval and hope to be able to send products in the coming weeks," he added.

The company has not seen any impact from the U.S. shortage in the Chinese market, Bedi added.

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Christina Fincher

