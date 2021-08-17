Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Higher risk of Bell's Palsy after Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine - study

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Risk of Bell's Palsy, a type of facial paralysis, is higher after the first dose of Sinovac Biotech Ltd's (SVA.O) COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

"The beneficial and protective effects of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risk of this generally self-limiting adverse event," the study mentioned.

The study conducted in more than 451,000 individuals showed 28 clinically confirmed cases of Bell's Palsy following CoronaVac, compared to 16 cases following Pfizer/BioNtech's vaccine.

"Our findings suggest an overall increased risk of Bell's palsy after CoronaVac vaccination," according to the study.

The study performed in Hong Kong assessed the risk of the adverse event within 42 days following vaccination.

Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · August 16, 2021 · 11:26 PM UTC

In Texas, local school officials stick with mask mandate, despite court setback

Local officials in Texas who have been battling their governor over mask mandates said they would continue to require face coverings in schools despite a setback in the state Supreme Court.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Yorkers largely back mayor's vaccine mandate to dine out
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer submits initial data for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine