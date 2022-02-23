1 minute read
Highly lethal bird flu detected in Delaware poultry - USDA
CHICAGO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a highly lethal form of bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Delaware on Wednesday, expanding an outbreak that has limited exports of poultry products.
The agency has recently reported infections of highly pathogenic avian flu in commercial turkey and chicken operations in Indiana and Kentucky, triggering trade restrictions from buyers like China. read more
Reporting by Tom Polansek
