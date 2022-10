HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Wednesday it had approved the baby version of the BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for babies and children under five years old, part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub.

