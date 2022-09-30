Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures















HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise.

From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number of persons per table in restaurants to 12 from eight, while banquets will be allowed to have up to 240 people attending, compared with 120 now.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Mark Heinrich











