1 minute read
Hong Kong health authorities report 116 new COVID-19 deaths
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 116 new COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. Daily infections in recent days have continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city's stringent COVID-19 measures.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.