(OFFICIAL) Hong Kong health authorities report 3,709 new COVID cases
HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong health authorities reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 4,475 the previous day, and 111 deaths as infections in the global financial hub continue to drop.
Reporting by Twinnie Siu, Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
