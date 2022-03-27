Hong Kong health authorities report 8,037 new COVID cases

HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 8,037 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as the global financial hub gradually starts to open up, with the government announcing an easing of restrictions from April.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.