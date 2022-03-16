Skip to main content
Hong Kong leader Lam says no plans to further tighten COVID rules

1 minute read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a news conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China March 9, 2022. Peter Parks/Pool via REUTERS

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020.

Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

