1 minute read
Hong Kong leader Lam says no plans to further tighten COVID rules
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday that there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules in the global financial hubs, with measures in place already the strictest since the pandemic started in 2020.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.