Hong Kong leader says city has recorded 53,943 cases in fifth wave

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam welcomes Kang Min, director of the Infectious Disease Institute under the Guangdong Provincial Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health experts from mainland China at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong, China, in this picture released by the Hong Kong Information Services Department February 17, 2022. Hong Kong Information Services Department/Handout via REUTERS

HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city has recorded 53,943 COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave of infections this year, as authorities struggle to contain a jump in cases that is overwhelming healthcare facilities and resources.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alex Richardson

