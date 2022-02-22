1 minute read
Hong Kong leader says city has recorded 53,943 cases in fifth wave
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
HONG KONG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city has recorded 53,943 COVID-19 cases in the fifth wave of infections this year, as authorities struggle to contain a jump in cases that is overwhelming healthcare facilities and resources.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Farah Master and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.