Hong Kong leader urges suitable timing for mass testing effort
HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - Compulsory mass testing for coronavirus would be useful but needs to be done at a suitable time, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday, following anxiety among the 7.4 million residents of the financial hub bracing for a citywide lockdown.
Reporting by the Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
