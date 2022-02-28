1 minute read
Hong Kong to report 34,466 new COVID cases -CCTV
HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is set to report a record daily high of 34,466 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Chinese state television CCTV reported, as the spread of Omicron overwhelms the city and its already stretched healthcare facilities.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill
